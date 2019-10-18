WASHINGTON — One man is dead and another wounded in Southeast, D.C. on Thursday evening.

D.C. Police were called to 6th & Elmira St SE, around 6:23 p.m after a report of gunshots. When they arrived on the scene, officers found one victim unconscious and unresponsive. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Assistant Police Chief Jeffrey Carroll.

The second man was wounded and taken to a hospital for treatments, Carrol said.

Police are still searching for two men who were last seen heading north on Sixth Street toward Chesapeake Street. They say to look out for a black male with a partial beard and light complexion wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, accompanied by another black male wearing a mask.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call D.C. police.

No additional information has been released. We will update you as we learn more.

