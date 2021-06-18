Private investigator to conduct own search for missing 72-year-old Emily Lu

Despite police searching the area behind Emily Lu's home, Joshua Embery said he wants to conduct his own investigation as a way to help.

LORTON, Va. — Despite Fairfax County police already combing through the property and the woods behind Emily Lu's home in Lorton, a Prince William County private investigator is conducting his own search as a way to help.

Joshua Embery of Nighthawk Investigative Service has already searched the area three times, but he wants to return this weekend with help from the community. He has posted on social media and community pages to draw support.

"I'm trying to put together and coordinate a search team to canvas the woods behind her house," Embery told WUSA9. "It could be very easy to hide any sort of evidence from someone that may just be walking by."

Lu vanished from her home in the 9200 block of Davis Drive two weeks ago. Officers responded to the house after her employer requested a welfare check when she failed to show up to work. Police discovered her car in the driveway still filled with recently purchased groceries. The Fairfax County police chief said there was no forced entry to her home, but evidence inside suggested foul play was involved.

Embery has already printed dozens of maps of the acres of land behind Lu's home. Police aren't affiliated with his search and he hasn't been in touch with Lu's family. However, Lu's family said they've been made aware.

The search is planned to start on Saturday at 10 a.m. outside the residence.

"It's more out of the kindness of my heart to help the community," Embery said. "I had people who have gone missing in my life and I know how that feels and I want to make sure the family has closure."

Law enforcement typically would ask the community to leave investigative work up to them. When asked about independent searches to Fairfax County police, a spokesperson said the department has already conducted multiple and extensive searches.

Embery is also digging into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and claimed he compiled the list of tenants who rented a room from the house. Neighbors described Lu as a quiet person who kept to herself and who always opened up her home to many renters.

Detectives said there were tenants staying with Lu up until her disappearance but only concluded that nothing has been ruled out.

Lu's daughter Jenny Ball sat down exclusively with WUSA9 on Thursday and urged anyone with information to come forward.

"I really believe somebody knows what happened to her," Ball said. "The more and more to the point that somebody could have hurt her, you just cycle through anger and cycle through sadness."