Where is Emily Lu? | Family of missing 72-year-old Lorton woman pleads for clues

Detectives suspect foul play after her vehicle was found in the driveway with recently purchased groceries.

LORTON, Va. — The family of a missing 72-year-old Lorton woman is pleading for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

The Fairfax County Police Department a $20,000 reward for information assisting in helping find Lu.

Her daughter Jenny Ball traveled from out of state to join police in urging people with any evidence or clues to report it to detectives.

"We're extremely worried about her, we want her home back safe and we want to tell her we love her in person," Ball said in a press conference on Tuesday. "We want her back."

Lu was reported missing nearly two weeks ago after her employer requested a welfare check when she didn't show up to work. Officers responded to her home in the 9200 block of Davis Drive on Friday, June 4 and found her car in the driveway with recently purchased groceries.

"It's extremely unlike her to not give word to her work and to not show up as she's extremely devoted to her family, her clients and everybody," Ball added.

Detectives suspected foul play was involved after evidence reportedly suggested she may have been harmed inside her home. A family member called police that afternoon and gave an address Lu frequented but there were no signs of her.

Neighbors said there was a large presence of police that surrounded her home as they searched for clues a few days after she was reported missing.

"I was shocked," neighbor Erin Van Houten told WUSA9. "This is a very normal, suburban place and you don't think things like this would happen in your neighborhood."

Neighbors described Lu as a woman who was quiet and would normally keep to herself. She has lived in the neighborhood for almost 30 years and would have various tenants over the years, according to neighbors. As of Tuesday afternoon, no one was home nor were there signs of law enforcement searching the area.

Ed O'Carroll of the Fairfax County Police Department confirmed she wasn't the only person living in her home at the time of her disappearance, but couldn't elaborate on how many. He said police have spoken to them and are now looking to speak with previous occupants.

O'Carroll said investigators have canvassed the entire neighborhood and beyond the county as well, but admitted it's now time for the public's help.

"We're not ruling anything out and we know we have a lot more people to talk to," he said. "All the leads we've investigated, they tell us a slightly different story that she may have not left voluntarily and that's why we need the community's help."

"I know I speak for everybody in the neighborhood that hope we find her and we find her soon," Van Houten added. "People have been looking around and I know people have been trying to think of when was the last time they saw her."

Lu was last seen shopping at the Aldi in the 1300 block of Gordon Plaza in Woodbridge before 8 p.m. on June 3rd, just one day before the welfare call.

A supervisor at her job, Home Instead Senior Care in Annandale, declined to do an interview but expressed how difficult it has been for staff members.

"Emily Lu is kind-hearted and caring, and we are concerned about her safety and wellbeing," franchise owner Jason Sager said in a statement.