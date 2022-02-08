Teen shot in Southeast DC, police say

MPD says they are now on the lookout for three men who were last seen in a gold Volkswagen sedan.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — A teenage boy is in the hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

The shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 Fort Dupont Street Southeast, police said.

The boy was struck multiple times and is said to be conscious and breathing at a local hospital.

MPD says they are now on the lookout for three men who were last seen in a gold Volkswagen sedan.

The victim's identity has not been released. No arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone who has information about the shooting are urged to contact police at 202-727-9099.

This news follows news of a shooting in Northeast D.C. in which six people were shot, one of them fatally.