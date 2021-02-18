Man killed in Georgetown shooting, DC Police investigating and looking for suspects

DC Police said there is a lookout for three men who could be suspects.

WASHINGTON — A man has been killed in a shooting in the Georgetown area of Washington D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police).

The shooting happened inside a residence in the 1000 block of Thomas Jefferson Street, Northwest, according to DC Police Chief Robert Contee.

Dispatch. was called around 3:15 p.m. about the shooting. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital in the area, according to D.C. Police

D.C. Police said there is a lookout for suspects but did not specify further details in a news conference at the shooting scene. The department does not believe there is a threat to residents living in the Georgetown area and that this was a targeted crime.

The police department has not released any further details on the shooting.