Howard University students stage sit-in over board representation, housing issues

A similar sit-in at Howard University lasted nine days in 2018.

WASHINGTON — Students at Howard University are staging a sit-in at the Blackburn University Center.

Student demonstrators are demanding representation on the university's board of trustees, and want something to be done to address housing conditions in student dorms.

University students began staging the sit-in protest late on Tuesday. Organizers say the Howard University Student Alliance held a forum hoping to connect administration with students so that they could address concerns, but sit-in organizers said none of those leaders showed up, frustrating students.

Photos from inside the building show students sleeping on couches, on the floors and in sleeping bags.

In one video shared with WUSA9, a demonstrator can be seen standing on a roof, addressing other people below.

"We are not here just to go to class," the student, who was not identified in the video, says through a megaphone. "We are here to be leaders. We are here to be advocates. We are here to be change makers."

Howard Students are doing a #BlackburnTakeover! We are staying here ALL NIGHT until the demand for BASIC HUMAN DECENCY are met. There are rats and roaches in the cafe, students without housing and mold in the limited housing that is available. This is unacceptable. #FightBack pic.twitter.com/bNSrdBbSZr — Afeni 🔥 | #SaveSilwan (@ReddIsAri) October 13, 2021

"This is really just making sure that we're united, we're united as Bison, but also as HBCU students," the organizer told WUSA9 over Zoom. "We are in buildings that were taken up by great people. Our alumni... we have a long list of people, so we would be doing them a disservice if we did not take a stand."

One of the reasons students are reportedly staging the sit-in is because of living conditions in student housing.

Last month, a video showing conditions inside one Howard University dorm room went viral on Twitter.

In the video you can see what looks like a puddle of water in what they say is in the kitchen of the dorm room. Howard University sophomore Thandiwe Abdullah posted the video.

“We first started noticing water on the floor, I think, two weeks ago. We didn't understand where it was coming from because there was no visible damage to the wall. So, that happened in our closet and in our room area,” Abdullah said.

Eventually, Abdullah said a residential assistant moved them into another room, but Abdullah said the arrangement is temporary.

“I would just like assurance that I'll have somewhere to live without having to pay, an extra $1,000, that my roommates will have somewhere to live, and that I won't have to go home, or drop out,” Abdullah said when she spoke to WUSA9 in September.

This sit-in follows a history-making nine-day sit in protest in 2018. During that sit-in, student group HU Resist asked the university for representation on the student board of trustees. That demand was eventually met by the Howard administrators as part of negotiations to bring the sit in to an end.

Now, students say that representation has been removed.

In a flyer circulated on campus, organizers demand that the university, "Reinstate all affiliate trustee positions (students, faculty and alumni) on the board of trustees with voting power," the flyer reads.

Howard University administration has not released a comment on the Blackburn sit-in. We have reached out to the university's media team and are waiting to hear back.