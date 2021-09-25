Video: Howard University student says she's been living in a moldy dorm room

In a viral video posted to Twitter, you can see what looks like a puddle of water in what the student says is the kitchen in her dorm room.

WASHINGTON — A student at Howard University said she’s been living in a leaky and moldy dorm. In a viral video posted to Twitter, you can see what looks like a puddle of water in what she says is the kitchen in her dorm room.

At just 17 years old, Thandiwe Abdullah is in her sophomore year at Howard University, but she said her experience thus far has been less than what she expected.

“We first started noticing water on the floor, I think, two weeks ago. We didn't understand where it was coming from because there was no visible damage to the wall. So, that happened in our closet and in our room area,” Abdullah said.

She said she and her roommate called maintenance once they noticed the puddles weren’t drying up.

“Maintenance came, they looked into it, and no one tells us anything. They just start ripping out the wall. They move everything out of our closet there's mold growing on the wall in our closet,” Abdullah added.

Eventually, she said a residential assistant moved her into another room, but she said the arrangement is temporary. The Los Angeles native doesn’t have anywhere else to go, it’s her first time living on campus since her freshman year was all virtual, and now she fears – she could end up having to pay more for the space she’s in -- if her room can’t be repaired.

“I would just like assurance that I'll have somewhere to live without having to pay, an extra $1,000, that my roommates will have somewhere to live, and that I won't have to go home, or drop out,” Abdullah said.

WUSA9 spoke with the Vice President of Student Affairs, Cynthia Evers. She said their housing partners were made aware of the problem earlier this week and that the source of the leak was a cracked pipe.

“The residents were notified that water would need to be temporarily shut off so that they could perform repairs and fix the pipe. That was on Wednesday afternoon, Thursday morning,” Evers said.

Evers added that she’s been in contact with all the students impacted and accommodations have been made to keep students in dorms that meet their financial needs.