Georgetown University mascot Jack the Bulldog dies

Adopted as the new face of Georgetown in 2019, Jack the Bulldog has touched of the hearts of many during his time as mascot.

WASHINGTON — Georgetown University’s beloved mascot Jack the Bulldog has reportedly died. He was 4 years old.

On Monday, Jack the Bulldog’s official Twitter page broke the news, “With a heavy heart, we share the sad news that our beloved Jack the Bulldog has gone over the Rainbow Bridge after a brief illness. Please keep all who cared for and loved him so dearly in your thoughts and prayers.”

The English bulldog has been the face of Georgetown University, operating as its mascot for more than sixty years.

Since 2019, Jack has taken on the role of mascot—bringing joy to the university with his daily walks around campus and his courtside visits during Georgetown men's basketball games.

“I always thought he was the coolest dog ever, it’s even so fun just walking him on campus, how many people will be like ‘Jack, oh my gosh, Jack, Jack!'” said Georgetown student and Jack Crew member, Emily Fricka.

Jack's legacy runs deep. He attended every Georgetown home game at Capital One Arena, and just before half, he stepped or rather drove, into the spotlight. It's the moment that brought Georgetown fans to their feet. Jack rolled onto the basketball court in a specially made remote-controlled car and would take laps for his adorning fans. The cheers and yells never seemed to bother Jack. He always appeared to love the attention!

Jack will undoubtedly leave a hole in the hearts of Georgetown students, having been described as “the embodiment of Georgetown school spirit," by students such as Tess Seidler, one of the Jack Crew members.