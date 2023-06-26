Dr. Fauci joins Georgetown University faculty

Fauci served at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) as its director from 1984 to 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The man who helped lead the COVID-19 response for two U.S. presidents has joined the faculty lineup at Georgetown University.

Dr. Anthony Fauci will join Georgetown's School of Medicine’s Department of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases as a distinguished university professor.

“We are deeply honored to welcome Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, a dedicated public servant, humanitarian and visionary global health leader, to Georgetown,” Georgetown President John J. DeGioia wrote in a news release. “Dr. Fauci has embodied the Jesuit value of being in service to others throughout his career, and we are grateful to have his expertise, strong leadership and commitment to guiding the next generation of leaders to meet the pressing issues of our time.”

Fauci served at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) as its director from 1984 to 2022.

On a rainy day in June, Fauci and his wife, Christine Grady (NHS’74, G’93), stood in Georgetown’s Dahlgren Chapel in the same spot they were married 38 years earlier. pic.twitter.com/P8hg3ZrOxG — Georgetown University (@Georgetown) June 26, 2023

"Dr. Fauci advised seven Presidents on HIV/AIDS and many other domestic and global health issues," according to NIAID. "He was one of the principal architects of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a program that has saved more than 20 million lives throughout the developing world."

As a distinguished university professor at Georgetown, Fauci will participate in medical and graduate education and engage with students, the university said.