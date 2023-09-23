Freight train derailed in Hyattsville early Saturday morning

In the early hours of Saturday morning, around 1:30 a.m. emergency responders were called to the scene of a train derailment near Baltimore Avenue and Emerson Street

A freight train was found turned over off the tracks in Hyattsville, Maryland near Route 1 and Decatur Street. While events like these are often cause for concern, the good news is no one was injured in this accident and the situation is currently under control.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department swiftly dispatched units to the area in response to the derailment. In the preliminary investigation, reports indicated that there were no fire or gas leaks. The Hazardous Materials Unit has determined that there is no immediate threat to the public. As to be expected, there was a small fuel spill, but hazmat has cleaned it up since the accident occurred.

There were a total of 16 rail cars and one locomotive that derailed Saturday morning. During the accident an unknown amount of plastic pellets were released from the cars. Officials are currently investigating what caused the derailment.

CSX, the railway company involved, has confirmed that there is no risk to the public, and has taken control of the scene. Cranes are in place and actively working on removing the derailed train cars. However, due to cleanup efforts those traveling in the area should expect delays to last at least through Monday.