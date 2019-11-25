FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Just over a decade ago, doctors said a 12-year-old Prince George's County child died from an untreated toothache.

On Monday, the Prince George's County school system unveiled a new program that ensures every single school child will get access to dental and vision care for free.

The first exam was for 11-year-old Nakia Hendricks. Dentist Larry Caplin, the founder of the Student Health Impact Project, told Hendricks during the exam that her teeth were looking "really, really good."

Caplin's CF Charities is donating $750,000 a year to ensure that the 136,000 children in Prince George's County Schools can get free dental and vision care starting in January.

Caplin is motivated in part by the struggles of 12-year-old Deamonte Driver. Doctors say the Clinton boy died in 2007 when lethal bacteria from an untreated infection in a tooth invaded his brain.

"The people that have the greatest need for dental care and vision care are the ones that have the hardest problem with access," Caplin said

"All of us will never forget Deamonte Driver," Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said. "We have worked steadily since that time to make sure it never happens again."

The children can get routine dental treatment and vision screenings with referrals to an eye doctor for free glasses as needed.

For Zion Hendricks, Deamonte Driver's legacy is pretty clear.

"I feel like that story should inspire all the children and even adults that they should go to the dentist," the 11-year-old said. "Because that will help them with their health."

The hope is that the Student Health Impact Project will make it a lot easier to do just that.

Caplin said there is one thing he's asking of parents and guardians: Fill out the permission slips. He said his dentists and eye doctors can't provide screenings to the children without them.

