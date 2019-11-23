LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A local youth football team is just one step closer to competing for their first ever national championship, but they need help getting there.

The City Life Raptors 8U youth team just wrapped up their season with a record of 7-1, and their success didn't end there. Recently, the team became the 2019 8U Champions in the Capital Beltway League, an American Youth Football affiliate.

"I'm super proud," Head Coach Horace Riddick said. "They work hard."

"It makes me feel happy because it's my favorite sport," Josiah Davis, a nine-year-old on the team, said.

The team, which is made up of players who are nine-years-old and under, has now qualified to compete in the AYF's National Championships, which is in in Kissimmee, Florida from Dec. 7 to 14.

While the team of 20 boys and one girl is excited, there's some apprehension about how to pay for it. Team Mom and Administrator Eboni Browns said many of the parents can't afford to pay for their child to attend. In the past, coaches have dug into their pockets to help kids register for the team.

"We really need the help," Riddick said. "These guys are young scholars in school and we want to bring something home."

The City Life Raptors 8U have only raised a few hundreds dollars to help with expenses. The goal is to raise $10,000.

If you'd like to donate, you can do so here.

