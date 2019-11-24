LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Friday night was a great night to be Loudoun County High School Raider!

The LCHS girl's volleyball team won their eighth straight Virginia Class 4 state championship title on Friday against the Grafton Clippers, 3-0. It's the team's 12th state title in 13 years.

The championship game was held at Virginia Commonwealth University's Stuart C. Siegel Center at 4 p.m on Friday. The ladies dominated with a three-set sweep, winning the first and third set 25-14 and the second set 25-12.

It isn't the first time that Raiders volleyball defeated the Grafton Clippers -- the ladies beat the Clippers in four sets for last year's championship match.

Even school faculty cheered on the ladies win Friday night, with staff members tweeting their support.

The team is lead by head coach John Senchak, who has been advising the Raiders volleyball team for the last several seasons.

“My goal as a coach is at the end of the match, the Raiders walk off knowing they’re happy with their performance,” Senchak told the Washington Post during last year's winning season. “If you walk off knowing you had given the game everything you had, there’s nothing left in you, the result is not what matters. We want to become a stronger team that performs better together.”

