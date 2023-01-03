19-year-old killed in single-car crash on Virginia highway

MANASSAS, Va. — A 19-year-old woman who was wearing a seatbelt was killed in a single-vehicle crash on New Year's Eve in Augusta County.
The crash occurred on Interstate 81 at the 236-mile marker just before 8 p.m.
According to Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2004 Mazda MPV was traveling north on I-81 when she ran off the left side of the highway into the median, hit a ditch, and ultimately crashed into a tree.
Police identified the driver as Adelyne R. Barr of Manassas, Virginia. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Barr was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident, authorities said.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story.
