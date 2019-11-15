ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County Fire crews are at the scene of a reported gas station fire in Rockville, Maryland on Friday morning.

Fire officials said the 2-alarm fire is on the 700 block of Hungerford Drive near Route 355 at a Sunoco Gas station.

All employees have been evacuated from the building and are accounted for.

Hazmat crews were also called to the scene to help fire crews at the scene with the fuel fire.

At this time, Rockville Pike, Hungerford Drive, and Route 355 are all closed between Montgomery College and the downtown Rockville Town Center.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes as the roads remain closed.

The fire has since been knocked out as crews remain at the scene to investigate.

This story is developing.