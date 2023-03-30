'The bullet went past my left ear' Kidnapping victim speaks after suspect arrested in 30+ hour standoff | WUSA9 Exclusive

Lauren Kingsbury says her ex-girlfriend fired a shot at her and kidnapped her, before a more than 30 hours stand-off with police.

LAUREL, Md. — Thursday night, Lauren Kingsbury, her family and her attorney sat down with WUSA9.

Just 24 hours earlier, Brittany Copelin, who Kingsbury said is her ex-girlfriend was taken into custody by Fairfax County Police.

She now faces charges in both Fairfax County and in Prince George's County.

The Laurel Police Department said Copelin was charged there with kidnapping, home invasion, first degree assault, second degree assault, third degree burglary, firearm use in the commission of a felony, loaded handgun on person, and false imprisonment.

Kingsbury said the last week was a nightmare.

"I kept praying to God, guide me home guide me home, guide me to my family," said Kingsbury.

She told WUSA9 that Friday Copelin broke into her home in Laurel, MD, and fired a shot at her.

"The bullet went past my left ear. I heard ringing in my ear. I smelled the smoke. I've never had a gun pointed at me nonetheless a gun shot at me," she said.

She told WUSA9 she was terrified, but went into survival mode. "It was let's survive, let's figure out what to do to make this person happy," said Kingsbury.

She said Copelin kidnapped her.

Laurel Police said Kingsbury's mother reported her missing on Sunday.

Investigators said Kingsbury was last seen via doorbell footage, leaving her home on Friday, March 24. They said she was with Copelin.

On Tuesday, around 11 a.m., Fairfax County Police were asked by the Charles County Sheriff's Office to conduct a welfare check on Brittany Copelin, who had also been reported missing on Fordson Road.

When they got to the location, investigators said a woman came running up to them claiming she'd been abducted by Copelin.

"I ran to them with my bags in my hands crying," said Kingsbury.

Fairfax County Police said they spotted Copelin in a 2016 Jeep SUV, and tried to stop her, but she took off. They said after a brief pursuit, Copeline stopped on the service road at Richmond Highway and Arlington Boulevard.

Police said Copelin displayed a firearm to officers and refused to exit the Jeep.

"There were several moments where she pointed a gun at her head," said Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis.

For more than 30 hours, officers tried to get her to come out.

Officers could be heard speaking to her over their PA system. One said "just look out the window Brittany, look at me".

Another told her "we're here for you Brittany."

They also exchanged items to get her to drop the loaded gun.

"In exchange for some donuts this woman threw out the magazine that was inside her pistol and she did that in exchange for the donuts," said Chief Davis.

Finally, around midnight on Thursday, she came out of the car.

"This case is a result of an ongoing tumultuous relationship that involved a lot violence and a lot of scary nights for my client," said J. Wyndal Gordon, an attorney for Lauren Kingsbury.

But Copelin took to social media to try and share her story. She said the claims that she abducted Lauren were lies.

In response, Kingsbury said "the truth will set you free that's all I have to say."

Kingsbury's attorney told WUSA9 "I'll let her speak at her own peril. I think the evidence will show that Brittany Copelin was indeed someone who really tried to cause grievance and harm to my client."

"I'm not going to comment on what she's saying on social media, because what happens in the court of public opinion is not really what matters. What really matters is what happens in the court of law," said Gordon.

He told WUSA9 the family is going to appear at every hearing, to make sure their voices are heard and that they get justice for Lauren.

As Kingsbury tries to move forward she told WUSA9 she has a new outlook on life.