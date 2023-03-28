Richmond Highway shut down due to police standoff

Police say Richmond Highway between Lockheed Blvd and Boswell Ave remains closed due to an ongoing incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A portion of Richmond Highway is shut down due to police activity.

Drivers in the area are asked to seek an alternate route while police deal with an ongoing situation.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers with the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the 7200 block of Fordson Road in Alexandria to check the area for a critical missing person. The check-in was at the request of the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

As officers arrived on scene, a woman ran over to them and said she had been abducted.

While gathering more information from the woman, officers saw the abduction suspect leave the area in a 2014 black Jeep Cherokee. The suspect was also identified as a critical missing person.

After a short pursuit, police say the Jeep came to a stop in the 7400 block of Richmond Highway.

The driver refused to follow officer's commands and barricaded herself inside the vehicle with a gun.

Members of the police department's Special Operations Division are currently on scene working to deescalate the situation.

Police say to continue to avoid the area.

As of 5 p.m., Richmond Hwy between Lockheed Boulevard and Boswell Avenue remains closed.

Rush hour traffic is expected to be impacted.

Richmond Hwy between Lockheed Blvd and Boswell Ave remains closed as we continue to work to peacefully resolve this barricade. Please consider using an alternate route as this road closure is likely to impact rush hour traffic. @VaDOTNOVA — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) March 28, 2023