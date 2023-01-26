Police respond to barricade situation in Northwest DC

Police said one person was barricaded inside an apartment Thursday morning. The situation ended when the person was not found inside

WASHINGTON — DC Police responded to a barricade situation in Northwest D.C. Thursday morning. The situation ended around 10 a.m. when the suspected barricaded person was not found by police

According to a Public Information Officer with the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a reported domestic situation at 38th Street Northwest and Rodman Street Northwest near Sidwell Friends School around 7 a.m.

When officers arrived, one person barricaded themselves inside an apartment. It is not clear whether the barricaded person was armed, police said. Police eventually left the apartment when the barricaded person was not found inside.

Additional details were not immediately made public.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional additional information. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

This month, DC Councilmember Brooke Pinto introduced legislation that could bring major changes to the District, quietly.