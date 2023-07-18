1 dead, 4 injured in crash in Fairfax Station; victims include teenagers

The crash happened right outside of the Burke Shopping Center in the 5700 block of Burke Center Parkway.

FAIRFAX STATION, Va. — At least one person was killed and four others were taken to area hospitals after a crash in Fairfax Station Tuesday night, the Fairfax County Police Department told WUSA9.

The Fairfax County Police Department said one of the vehicles burst into flames on impact.

The four taken to hospitals were in serious condition. The police department said three of the victims are believed to be teenagers.

No details have been released on what caused the crash.

No other details have been released.