Man crashes car into condemned Bowie home

BOWIE, Md. — A condemned home in Bowie is in ruins after a car crashed into it Tuesday evening.

According to the Prince George's County Fire and Rescue, crews were called to the 12800 block of Bellhurst Lane just after 4 p.m. for reports of the crash When fire and rescue crews arrived at the home, officials say they learned that a man driving the car had crashed into the home.

The driver was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries. No one was home at the time of the incident.

Officials say the home was condemned until inspectors can confirm that it's safe to live in.

Officials have not provided any additional information.

