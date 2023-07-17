Dashcam footage of deadly police chase in Charles County released

Officers were called to the 11900 block of Acton Lane in Waldorf around 2 p.m. on June 29 for reports of a woman being assaulted by a man and a possible carjacking.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Officials released new dashboard camera footage Monday from a deadly car chase involving the Charles County Sheriff's Office last month.

When officers arrived, they found a woman on the ground as her car was being driven out of the parking lot. The officer tried to pull the stolen car over, but the driver reported refused.

The driver was later identified as 34-year-old Dejuan Mitchell. The Charles County Sheriff's Officer followed Mitchell, who reportedly lost control of the car, struck a grass median, crossed into other northbound lanes of Mattawoman-Beantown Road and collided with a dump truck.

Mitchell died at the scene.

The dump truck driver was injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital for help. The woman who was assaulted was also taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured in the chase.

Click here to watch the dash camera video. The actual crash is not seen in the video but the wreckage is clear.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division at 410-576-7070.

