FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A six-alarm fire in Fairfax County has left a firefighter injured and several business damaged.

Around 12:03 a.m., Fairfax County Fire responded to a report of smoke coming from a single-story strip mall at 1506 Belle View Blvd.

Officials said when units got there, they found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building. The call escalated to a six-alarm fire.

RELATED: Driver crashes vehicle into market in Anne Arundel County, faces possible life-threatening injuries

Fifty-six unites responded to the scene, officials said, including aid from Arlington County, Alexandria City, Fort Belvoir and MWAA fire crews.

Over 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire is now under control, but several units will stay on the scene throughout the morning for clean-up, salvage and overhaul. Fire investigators are also on scene and will stair their investigation once overhaul is done.

RELATED: Maryland man dies after being punched in the head, falling and then hitting his head

The address the fire department was given was for the bicycle store in the strip mall, however it's unclear if that was the point of origin, police said.

Officials said the fire spread to several businesses and smoke migrated through multiple structures and businesses.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.