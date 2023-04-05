Police investigate deadly crash that witness says involves suspected overdose

First responders discover several people who allegedly overdosed and one person dead

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a deadly crash that a witness told WUSA9 may have involved a drug overdose.

Rescuers responded to a crash on Connecticut Avenue Northwest on Thursday afternoon.

Officials spent hours along Connecticut Avenue between Newark and Macomb Streets Northwest after the driver of a white Mazda with Texas license plates drove the wrong way and into a parked Audi SUV.

DC Fire and EMS worked to revive a man who was the passenger when WUSA9 arrived at the scene.

Crews then pulled the driver out of the car who appeared to be unconscious and tried to revive him as well.

About two minutes later, EMS found a woman in the back seat of the Mazda who was also unconscious and rushed to give her CPR.

WUSA9 spoke to a woman who did not want to be interviewed and simply called herself a good Samaritan. She identified herself as a doctor and told us she helped administer CPR and intubate the driver.

She said she suspected all three people may have overdosed before hitting the parked SUV. Police haven't confirmed that.

The driver of the vehicle and his passenger were both eventually taken to the hospital. However, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.