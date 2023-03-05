Virginia teacher injured after being run over by her own car

Investigators say the woman believed the car was in park when she went to pump air into the tire. The car then began to roll and ultimately struck her.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia teacher was seriously injured after she was run over by her own car.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to a Mobile Gas Station in the 2400 block of Prince William Parkway around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the woman believed the car was in park when she went to pump air into the tire. The car then began to roll and ultimately struck her.

The woman was then taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The Prince William County School District confirmed the woman is a first-year teacher at Freedom High School.

A GoFundMe identifies the woman as Amanda Kicker. The fundraiser claims as the car rolled, Kicker was dragged about 100 feet. The incident left her with multiple broken bones, including her ribs, pelvis, shoulder blade and knee. The GoFundMe also claims that since it is her first year as a teacher, she doesn't qualify for short-term disability. Additionally, her car is a total loss after ending up partially underwater and the GoFundMe claims her insurance will not cover the damage.

The GoFundMe has a $5,000 goal and as of 12:45 p.m. has raised a little more than $3,100.