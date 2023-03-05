Driver in custody after stolen box truck crashes near White House

The driver of the box truck was taken to an area hospital in police custody.

WASHINGTON — A man is in custody after stealing a box truck and crashing it not far from the White House on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in police custody, but no other injuries were reported.

According to Lt. Paul Mayhair, a public information officer for the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of 19th Street and Virginia Avenue Northwest.

The box truck had been reported stolen when it collided with a car driven by a Secret Service Uniformed Division officer, Mayhair said. The officer was not hurt. The truck driver's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

It is not clear yet what charges the driver is facing.

D.C. firefighters worked to clean up the spilled contents of the truck and a hazardous materials team was called to offload the diesel fuel in the truck. Initial reports said someone was pinned under the truck, but those reports were unfounded, firefighters said.

