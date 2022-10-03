'I'm disappointed' | DCRA officially split into 2 agencies, Mayor appoints top two leaders of DCRA to run new departments

DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson says the same leaders will continue to leave homeowners and residents at risk

WASHINGTON — More fallout for a D.C. agency meant to keep residents safe. As of October 1, the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs split into two agencies. The Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) and the Department of Buildings (DOB). DLCP will crack down on unlawful businesses and issue licenses, while DOB will focus on building inspections, zoning administration and code compliance.

The move follows a three-year investigation by WUSA9. We uncovered shoddy construction putting people's homes at risk of collapse and un-inspected elevators putting people in danger. Even after the new leadership of Ernest Chrappah in 2018, councilmembers contend DCRA was too large and could not overcome its systemic failures. In 2020, the DC Council voted to split the agency into two separate entities.

One day before the transition were to be official, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced her picks to lead the new agencies. Bowser wants the top two leaders of DCRA back in charge of the new agencies. Bowser appointed former DCRA director Ernest Chrappah as acting director of Department of Building.

In an email she wrote: "An experienced government executive as well as a successful entrepreneur with a reputation for finding innovative solutions to complex challenges, Director Chrappah has led DCRA since 2018. During his tenure, DCRA focused on technological and customer experience innovation. Former DCRA Deputy Director Shirley Kwan-Hui is appointed Interim Director of the Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection."

In response to the appointments, DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson released a statement expressing his disappointment in the picks. While he thanked Chrappah for his service, he said moving him to the new agency is a missed opportunity for change.

Mendelson released this statement:

While I’ve known few people more committed to public service than Ernest, and Ernest has gone out of his way to work with the Council, I am disappointed.

“The new Department of Buildings is a chance to be transformative. It’s an opportunity to bring in or promote a change agent. Simply moving over the head of the Department’s dysfunctional predecessor-agency misses that chance.

“The Mayor has been neither supportive nor collaborative in this process. She vetoed the legislation to create a Department of Buildings. Then she underfunded the new agency. Indeed, the Council had to add 41 inspectors to the agency’s budget. Now, without any collaboration, she’s announced keeping the old leadership.

“Why does this matter? Because every tenant is harmed by the poor quality of housing code enforcement. Every homeowner is harmed by the illegal construction rampant in our city. And every developer, including non-profit affordable housing providers, is harmed by the cost of permit delays and mistakes.