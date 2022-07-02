DCRA cites Homeowners' Association President for creating a 'hazard to life and safety' in SE condos

Nearly 21 families will be forced out of their homes because of dangerous conditions inside.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Just one day after some residents were forced out of the Ridgecrest Condominium in Southeast because of dangerous conditions inside, WUSA9 has learned a contractor was called to make repairs to the building’s boiler.

Saturday, a resident recorded cellphone video of Homeowners Association President Marcus Little seemingly violating District building code by tearing down a Stop Work Order placed there by housing inspectors last week. Residents said Mr. Little left the building in such disrepair refusing to use their association fees to fix the growing problems.

“This is crazy we just want to keep our home,” said condo owner Elizabeth Eddings.

According to the online records, The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs cited Little with 31 housing code violations at three different properties since June 2019. The most egregious violations are at the Ridgecrest Condos on E Street, SE including a rat infestation, black mold, a boiler described as a safety hazard and some units with no heat, no hot water, and electrical safety violations.

Jemaire Steward also lives in the condos and raised his hand saying, “These are electrical burns on my thumb, first finger and ring finger. I went to plug my cellphone into the wall and it literally burnt me. I was stuck to it. You could smell my flesh burning and everything. It blew me back onto the floor,” he said as he described the August incident. “I went to the hospital and have been in treatment ever since. I was really concerned about my son, who is autistic, what if he touched it and that happened to him!”

There was no answer when WUSA9 tried Little at his apartment nearby and no answer on the phone. His lawyer has not returned our messages either.

According to court documents, a group of homeowners is suing Little alleging he “breached his fiduciary duty” by refusing to include more members on the Homeowners’ Association Board, failing to disclose financial records, and buying up dozens of foreclosed units without putting them on the market. The complaint filed in DC Superior Court said Little has been Association president since 2016 and has been the one and only member of the board since 2019.