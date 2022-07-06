Revamp of DCRA comes October 1 with two new agencies for inspections and permitting

A year and a half after the DC Council voted to split up the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) – we finally have a date.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — WUSA9 has covered the troubles at the agency known as DCRA for years. Now, a year and a half after the DC Council voted to split up the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) – we finally have a date.

“Come October 1 we have two new agencies that are good to go,” announced DCRA Director Ernest Chrappah.

DCRA is in charge of inspecting all D.C. buildings and elevators for safety. Councilmembers long argued the agency was too large, too dysfunctional and that they did not have enough inspectors to do the job. The vote to break up DCRA came after a years-long WUSA9 investigation into agency failures that were putting residents at risk.

Since 2018, we’ve shared stories of residents who were hurt in dangerous elevators, in fear of dangerous construction, and trapped in dangerous homes that cost them their lives.

Councilmembers said the two new agencies will not only help you better navigate the system it will be better at keeping residents safer by ensuring improved efficiency and accountability. The Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection will handle permits and the Department of Buildings will cover inspections.

“This is an opportunity really to recalibrate how we can better serve our residents,” said Director Chrappah.

Chrappah was hired in late 2018, shortly after our investigation began, to help turn the troubled agency around.

“We are focused on minimizing the instruction that means connecting agencies the same way. If you are doing business in the city you don’t care if there are 18 bureaucracies to deal with, you see it as one government so that is our singular goal,” said Chrappah.

The DC Council recently funded 101 inspector positions for the new Department of Buildings.

According to Chairman Phil Mendelson’s office, the inspectors would be for housing code violations, illegal construction and vacant property enforcement.

While Chairman Mendelson is hoping a soon-to-be scheduled hearing will offer an update on the progress. Chrappah told WUSA9 Tuesday, that the team is working to train, hire and build new websites for the two new agencies.