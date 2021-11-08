Parents, teachers weigh in on DCPS reopening plan as DC enters high rate of transmission

DC Public Schools plan to reopen in-person learning five days a week by Aug. 30.

WASHINGTON — Just one day after rolling out its reopening plan, DC Public School leaders are going back to the drawing board after CDC data says D.C. has entered a high rate of COVID-19 transmission.

“Quite honestly we need to get rid of mayoral control," Michael Bolds, union representative and teacher at Eastern High School, said. "If the mayor's office has decided we have to push a certain narrative about our prepared this, then DCPS has to push a certain there, too. When teachers called their bluff, then they kind of have to backtrack like we saw in the 2020-2021 school year.”

One of the issues where teachers and parents pushed back was on students eating in cafeterias. Some teachers on Twitter complained of small spaces that would make social distancing nearly impossible.

“Many students do not eat in the cafeteria precisely because of the cramped conditions or the unsanitary conditions,” Bolds said.

When asked their plans, DCPS sent WUSA9 the following statement:

“We are working with schools to reduce the amount of students in the cafeteria through additional lunch periods…and several schools have indicated that they plan to use outdoor spaces.”

Dr. Jalan Burton, a Ward 7 parent and pediatrician is concerned about the rising cases, but says a safe return to school with proper protocol is necessary.

"Forget the gyms being open, forget the bars being open, let the babies go to school," Burton said. "And then let everything else fall into place after that. Yes, it scares me. But I also go into homes, into house calls with kids who are having severe anxiety problems from not being around other people. I've seen the sadness and depression in my families that I serve.”

According to DC Health, one in 10 new cases are school-age children, but 25-34-year olds are driving the numbers. While young children can’t yet be vaccinated there’s a huge gap in rates among those young people who are eligible. DC Health says 56% of 12 to 17-year olds in Ward 3 are vaccinated compared to just 8-11% in Wards East of the River.

“We all need to do a better job of combating that misinformation, putting the accurate information out there," ANC 706C Commissioner Victoria Clark said. "And really, it's on us to check our own family, friends. And anyone else we talk to regularly and say, Hey, have you been vaccinated? What are your concerns?”

Bolds is concerned about the trauma families have endured. He said 66% of students at Eastern High School live in Wards 7 and 8. Many have contracted coronavirus, lost loved ones, or have been forced to work to supplement the family's lost income due to the pandemic.