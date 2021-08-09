DC government employees, DCPS teachers must be fully vaccinated by September 19, Bowser says

Unvaccinated employees who qualify for an exemption or who choose not to be vaccinated will be required to take a weekly COVID-19 test, officials say.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday that District government employees, including DCPS teachers, will be required to take a COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly COVID testing.

D.C. government employees will have until Sept. 19 to be fully vaccinated, Bowser said. Unvaccinated employees who qualify for a health or religious exemption or who choose not to be vaccinated will be required to take a weekly COVID-19 test. If they do not comply with the new policy they will be subject to job penalities.

About 54% of the 36,700 people employed by the D.C. government have already reported their COVID-19 status, Bowser said.

The mayor, who spoke Tuesday alongside D.C. health officials and labor union representatives, clarified that the policy applies to all employees who work in agencies that report to her, but highly encouraged all independent agencies to adopt the same vaccine requirement.

D.C. Government employees have been back in the office since July 11, Bowser said. And the city has been under an indoor mask mandate for everyone over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status, since July 31.

As of Tuesday, the District has been declared as having "substantial" transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Substantial transmission means there have been 50-100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period and high transmission means an area has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period.

According to CDC data, 55.1% of Washingtonians are fully vaccinated and approximately 0.18% of the District's COVID cases can be attributed to fully vaccinated individuals.

The Pentagon will also require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by mid-Sept., according to a memo obtained, at least in parts, by multiple outlets the Associated Press said. That deadline could be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.

Governors Ralph Northam and Larry Hogan adopted similar vaccine mandates last week, requiring most state employees to be vaccinated or submit to testing.

“The only way to end this pandemic is to for everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” Northam said. “As head of state government, we have a responsibility to lead by example and ensure the safety of our employees and the people they serve.

