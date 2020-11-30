23-year-old shot, killed on Benning Road in SE DC

The incident happened in the 4500 block of Benning Road around 12:40 p.m. Sunday, police said.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was found with several gunshot wounds on Benning Road in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon, D.C. Police said.

The incident happened in the 4500 block of Benning Road around 12:40 p.m., police said.

Officers responded to the shooting scene after hearing gunshots coming from the area. At the scene, they found 23-year-old Demeitri Anderson of Northeast D.C. with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services were also called to the scene and confirmed no signs consistent with life from Anderson. He was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

At this time, the events leading up to the shooting are unknown. Police have not made any arrests connected to this shooting or any details about a potential suspect or suspects.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call law enforcement at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted through the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411.

In a separate incident, on Friday, a man was also found shot multiple times in Southeast D.C., D.C. Police said.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast, around 1 a.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.