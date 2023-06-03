Comedic actor Will Ferrell seen at Southwest DC museum

It's still a bit of a mystery as to why he made the visit.

WASHINGTON — 'I spy with my little eye' famously known comedic actor Will Ferrell, who had his cover blown when he was spotted at a Southwest, D.C. museum Sunday morning.

Ferrell, known for roles in movies such as Elf, Step Brothers, and Daddy's Home, took on a new character: museum goer. He showed up at the International Spy Museum, located on L'Enfant Plaza Southwest, and it's still a bit of a mystery as to why.

But, the museum did post a photo on their Facebook and Twitter pages with the caption: "His cover is blown. Look who spied on us today! Our favorite funnyman Will Ferrell pictured with Spy Museum's historian Andrew Hammond. Thanks for spying on us, agents!"

His cover is blown 🕵️‍♂️ Look who spied on us today!

Our favorite funnyman Will Ferrell pictured with @IntlSpyMuseum historian Andrew Hammond. pic.twitter.com/pBKlPn6vGa — The Spy Museum (@IntlSpyMuseum) March 5, 2023