Broccoli City Festival brings Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice, Kodak Black to DC

WASHINGTON — What does Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice, and Jazmine Sullivan all have in common? If your answer is that they will be in D.C. this summer - you would be correct.

As temps start to rise across the District, the Broccoli City Festival is getting people ready and excited for the summer with the release of the 2023 lineup. The festival, which will be held on July 15 and 16, will be at RFK Festival Grounds in Northeast D.C.

The event will provide a full day of music by over 40 artists, healthy food vendors and good vibes, all while promoting economically and environmentally efficient communities.

From singers to rappers, the two-day lineup includes artists such as the City Girls and Mariah the Scientist on Saturday and Brent Faiyaz and Chloe on Sunday. So needless to say, the event will be 'all the way live' with hits such as 'Just Wanna Rock', 'Munch', and 'Hurt Me So Good' being blasted across the speakers at the festival grounds.

Presale tickets went on sale Thursday with an exclusive access code being provided by texting “BC” to 202-918-5326.