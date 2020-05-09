Throwing COVID-19 a Curveball: Nationals will deliver ballpark food to your door

Looking for ballpark food to get you closer to the game amid pandemic social distancing? The Nationals Best Ballpark Bites is for you!

Delivery is 100% contactless driving, according to the Nationals site.

The Nationals say the food you order will arrive temperature controlled with cold packs and reheat instructions.

Food options include wings, pretzels, BBQ, and more. Alcohol can be delivered, but orders with alcohol will require presenting your ID upon delivery.

Customers will even get a free Victor Robles bobblehead with you Fan Pack order.