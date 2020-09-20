DC police officer shoots person that fired gunshots at him, MPD says

The off-duty Metropolitan Police Officer was confronted by a person who was armed with a gun. This is when an exchange of bullets ensued.

WASHINGTON — A DC police officer shot a suspect Friday evening after he was shot at in the 4200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, around 11 p.m.

The off-duty Metropolitan Police Officer was confronted by a person who was armed with a gun. This is when an exchange of bullets ensued, according to MPD.

The suspect was transported by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

During a search of the area where the suspect fled the shooting scene, a firearm was recovered, said MPD.

No further information has been released by DC Police about the shooting.