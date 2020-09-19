Maryland man dies in Southeast DC shooting, police investigating

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Friday night.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Ainger Place. Responding officers found a man unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds, and a woman nearby with a minor bullet wound, police said
D.C. Fire and EMS pronounced the man dead when they arrived and transported him to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The victim has since been identified as 56-year-old Marcos Brooks of Beltsville, Maryland, according to police.
The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries. She has not been identified.
No arrests have been made in this shooting, and suspect details have not yet been released.
The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.