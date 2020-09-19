Maryland man dies in Southeast DC shooting, police investigating

A 56-year-old man was killed and a woman was hurt. No arrests have been made.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Friday night.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Ainger Place. Responding officers found a man unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds, and a woman nearby with a minor bullet wound, police said

D.C. Fire and EMS pronounced the man dead when they arrived and transported him to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The victim has since been identified as 56-year-old Marcos Brooks of Beltsville, Maryland, according to police.

The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries. She has not been identified.

Alert: Shooting in the 2300 Ainger Place SE, Lookout for silver 2 door sedan heavy tint bearing VA registration



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 19, 2020

No arrests have been made in this shooting, and suspect details have not yet been released.