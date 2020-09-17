Police: Grand jury indicts men accused of shooting 3 Prince George's officers

If convicted, Andre Smith, 45, and Steven Warren, 27, could face up to five life sentences without parole, plus 245 years, officials said.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two men are facing nearly 40 charges for their involvement in a home invasion that ended in an exchange of gunfire with Prince George's County Police, leaving three officers wounded.

Andre Smith, 45, and Steven Warren, 27, were indicted on 38 counts – with charges including attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment, armed robbery and conspiracy, the Prince George's County State’s Attorney’s office said at a news conference Thursday.

If convicted, Smith and Warren could face up to five life sentences without parole, plus 245 years, officials said.

The indictment adds multiple new charges since the arrest of the two men in August.

The three Prince George's County officers were responding to a home invasion in the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace on Aug. 23 when they were reportedly struck by gunfire and exchanged multiple rounds with Warren and Smith, who were allegedly responsible for the invasion.

The first officer that arrived was shot three times after he confronted Warren and Smith. He was able to call for backup and treat himself while additional help arrived, according to county officials.

Smith and Warren both originally faced three counts for each charge of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Neither of the suspects was hit by gunfire, according to police.

Dashcam video from PGPD shows the beginning of the shooting:

"I had a chance opportunity this afternoon to review the video — and it's nothing but the grace of God that allowed these three officers to live through this incident — as well as the two that have been charged, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in an Aug. 25 press conference. "It's really just the grace of God."

The three officers shot have also been commended by county officials for how they were able to help one another and do their job under pressure after being shot.

"This is just a chilling reminder of the dangers that we go through on a daily basis," Angelo Consoli, president of Fraternal Order of Police, Prince George's County, Lodge 89, said.

He added it will likely take some time for the officers to mentally recover from the incident.