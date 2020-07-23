DC's mayor passes police reform bill after unanimous council vote

WUSA9's Bruce Johnson spoke one-on-one with Chief Newsham to get his thoughts on the bill, which he called a "gutshot."

WASHINGTON — Emergency legislation for police reform has been signed into law by DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser, and is at odds with the District's police department, whose police chief has called a "gunshot."

The D.C. Council unanimously passed a temporary package of police reforms on Tuesday, June 10, and is called the

Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act 2020, bans the use of tear gas on protesters, neck restraints like the one used on George Floyd, the hiring of officers with a history of misconduct, and requires the mayor to release body-camera footage of officers who use force on civilians within 72 hours.

The police union slammed the bill on Twitter, writing "It's beyond comprehension that an entire deliberative body of legislators would so hastily make such extreme changes without the proper input and review."