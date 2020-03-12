Police: 1-year-old boy shot in DC. 4 juveniles shot in Southeast since Monday

The latest juvenile shooting was in the 5700 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast.

WASHINGTON — A 1-year-old boy was shot late Wednesday evening in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police).

The shooting was in the 5700 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. Police have not said what time the shooting happened.

A Mazda SUV with dark tints that was last seen heading towards Southern Avenue, Southeast, is a vehicle of interest, according to a tweet from DC Police around 10:30 p.m.

Police confirmed that the child has been taken to the hospital with injuries, and is unconscious.

This is the fourth juvenile to be shot in Washington's Southeast neighborhoods within a three-day span, according to statements and news releases provided by DC Police since Monday.

The first juvenile was shot Monday in the 400 block of Condon Terrace, Southeast.

The second and third juvenile shot happened during a shooting Tuesday in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

The ages of the first three juveniles shot have not been released by DC Police. So it is not known if they are teens or younger.

The reason for this latest juvenile shooting is not known and DC Police is still investigating the crime scene.

At this time, no juveniles that have been shot in the last three days have been killed by gunfire.