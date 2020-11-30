Man arrested after he climbed into woman's home from her balcony, Hagerstown Police say

x
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Hagerstown woman had to escape to a neighbor's home after a man tried to climb into her apartment through the balcony on November 22, according to Hagerstown Police

Officers responded to 121 Manor Drive around 10:30 p.m. and were given video footage of the break-in from the woman, said police.

Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, 36, has been arrested and charged with burglary 3rd degree, burglary 4th degree, assault 2nd degree, stalking and malicious destruction of property.

Rodriguez-Gomez was charged on November 24 after police questioned him about what happened the night of the break-in.

The woman was not injured, said police.

While there is a video of this incident posted on many social media platforms, the Hagerstown Police Department said it would like to reiterate that Rodriguez-Gomez is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

