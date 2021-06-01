DC Police investigating a kidnapping involving a woman that is now safe; two suspects still being looked for

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police is investigating a woman's kidnapping that happened Tuesday afternoon on M Street, Northeast.
There are two suspects that police are looking for in connection to a woman's kidnapping.
The woman is safe and unharmed, according to D.C. Police.
No further information has been provided by D.C. Police.
