Child injured, woman shot amid an already violent week in DC

The horrific scene included 11 evidence markers laying next to a McDonald's Happy Meal where the child and woman became victims of a DC shooting.

WASHINGTON — A child was injured and a woman was shot in Northwest D.C. around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to D.C. Police in a statement to WUSA9.

The child was not shot but received cuts and other non-life threatening injuries to his body during the shooting, according to police.

The shooting scene was hard to miss for those going over the busy I-295 overpass who likely was a car surrounded by police investigators.

WUSA9's footage taken at the crime scene showed a horrific atmosphere that included five bullet holes in the car's windows and another 11 evidence markers laying next to a McDonald's Happy Meal in the street.

The car appeared to have crashed into a light pole amid the shooting's aftermath.

At this point, police say the shooter injured one woman at the scene.

It is unclear if she were the driver or a passenger in the car.

Police add she is being treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We don’t yet know if the child was related to the woman that was shot.

While this child was not shot, its injuries come after three kids were shot in the last three days in Washington D.C. between Sunday and Tuesdya, according to D.C. Police.

On Sunday, a 6-year-old was shot in Capitol Heights. Monday, a 3-year-old was shot and killed in Bowie. And Tuesday, a 4-year-old and their mom were shot in DC.