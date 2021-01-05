Family say a gunman's bullet pierced Reagan Grimes' lung Saturday as she was visiting family in NE DC.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 7-year-old girl who was injured in a Northeast D.C. shooting Saturday has left the hospital.

Doctors released Reagan Grimes from Children’s National Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Grimes was visiting family in the area at the time of the shooting on the 3500 block of Jay Street, Northeast. Officers said Grimes was on a scooter near a courtyard when a bullet pierced her lung.

D.C. Police said Grimes did not appear to be the gunman’s target.

When Grimes got back to her Prince George’s County home Tuesday, her living room was full of signs and teddy bears that let her know she was loved.

“Thank you for praying for me while I was in the hospital,” Grimes said.

Her grandmother, Tina Grimes, said she is just happy that the little girl is alive.

“I asked everyone to pray for us,” she said. “And, all of my family and friends sent out prayers and God heard them.”

Tina Grimes said Saturday changed her whole life in an instant.

“You can be up one moment and then to get that phone call,” she said.

MPD seeks the public's assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle of interest sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill offense that took place on 5/1/21 in the 3500 block of Jay Street, NE.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/gKumWhfjZA pic.twitter.com/m9X9eUlrzV — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 2, 2021

D.C. Police say they have yet to make an arrest in the case. The department asks that anyone who has tips on the case contact them at (202) 727-9099 or via text at “50411.”

“Please help us stop this from happening to kids,” Tina Grimes said.