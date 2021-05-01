7-year-old girl shot in Northeast while riding on a scooter, DC Police says

The girl was shot in the chest while she was riding on a scooter near a courtyard on Jay Street, said D.C. Police.

WASHINGTON — A 7-year-old girl was critically injured during a shooting that happened within the 3500 block of Jay Street in Northeast D.C., according to D.C. Police in a statement.

The girl was shot in the chest while she was riding on a scooter near a courtyard on Jay Street, said D.C. Police.

D.C. Police said that the girl was outside on the scooter while her family was in the area, also outside in the area where she was shot.

The gunfire did come from a vehicle that was driving down Jay Street, according to D.C. Police.

The girl is in stable condition at a hospital in the D.C. area, added police.

No further information has been provided by D.C. Police.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.