Spike in DC homicides adds to violent national trend

Shooting deaths in the District are up for 2020 compared to years past, and those who want to change gun violence are having trouble amid the pandemic.

WASHINGTON — Ten shooting deaths in DC within a week points to a national homicide and gun violence issue that is gripping the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice looked at crime data from 27 cities. It found homicides are up 53% this summer compared to 2019.

In 2020, at least 156 people have been killed in D.C., and 10 of the homicides happened within the past week from Oct. 5 through Oct. 11. Overall, there is an 18% increase in District homicides when compared to this time last year in 2019.

This violence represents an alarming spike.

Community leaders here in D.C. said the effects of pandemic life and social unrest have made it difficult to mediate conflict… before things turn violent.



"Before the pandemic really hit, we were really onto something special, even in our neighborhoods, reducing the violence…but as the pandemic hit, less of us are seen by the community. Less of us are not able to talk to these individuals who are considered high risk. …so for us, it's been really difficult," said Clayton Rosenberg of the Alliance of Concerned Men. "They don't know do they have to look out for the coronavirus or do they have to look out for another virus, which is gun violence."

Rosenberg said his group and others need more resources from the government and corporations to reach people.

The National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice believes that overcoming the pandemic -- following effective crime control strategies and passing police reforms -- will be necessary to reduce violent crimes and homicides across the country.