Wammie Music Awards setting the stage for local DMV artists

New award categories like Best Music Video and Music Trailblazer Award among other distinguished honors will be presented for the first time this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Roll out the red carpet! The Wammie Music Awards are back in D.C. this weekend and familiar faces from WUSA9 will not only attend, but also host the event.

The 35th Annual Wammie Music Awards will take place on Saturday at Capital Turnaround. The event will be hosted by WUSA9’s Emmy award-winning anchor, Allison Seymour and Darren Hayes, who is voted #1 Sports Anchor in the DMV.

>Scroll down for full Wammies coverage.

“The Hitmakers Ball” celebrates the DMV's rich music legacy and its culture-shaping influence on style, fashion, and community. The evening will be dedicated to celebrating the winners and local music community.

The award show will start with a pre-event VIP and general reception with DJ 24/7. The 2.5-hour show with music by DJ D-REX will feature a variety of live performances which include the iconic Go-Go band EU, Grammy-nominated MuMu Fresh, Latin-Rock sensation Perro Sombra, The Howard University S.H.O.W.T.I.M.E. Marching Band, Rayshun LaMarr from The Voice, Country/Americana duet 3 Exits to Memphis, The MusicianShip’s Washington Youth Choir, Hip-Hop Artist Marc2Ray with Trap-Operatic Soprano Alexandria Chrichlow, Guitarist Nessa Dove, Posthumous tribute performers, Soprano Fairouz Foty & Harpist Megan-Joie Coleman, and Strathmore’s Artist in Residence Dominique Bianco.

The event will also have a special 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop tribute curated by Beau Young Prince, featuring DC Rap Pioneers, Whistle, and contemporary influencers such as Nonchalant, Uptown X.O., Pinky Killacorn, Innanet James, and DC Dancer LOSO accompanied with music by DJ Reddz.