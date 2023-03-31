Bowie State names theatre after musical icon Dionne Warwick

"Exciting, truly exciting at the point of almost overwhelming to think that a university decided the performing arts center would bear my name," Warwick said.

BOWIE, Md. — This Saturday will be a big day for the legendary Dionne Warwick. The Grammy-winning artist, whose career spans six decades, will be honored by Bowie State University.

The school is renaming its main stage theater at the university's Fine and Performing Arts Center to The Dionne Warwick Theater. In addition to that, the school commissioned an art exhibit in her honor.

WUSA9's Larry Miller got the chance to catch up with Warwick in Northwest D.C.

As the musical icon reflected to the exciting news, she humbly responded to the honor.

"Exciting, truly exciting at the point of almost overwhelming to think that a university decided the performing arts center would bear my name," Warwick said. "It's like, really knowing that these edifices will be around for the rest of my life and yours and a few other people that still don't know. It's quite something. It really is."

Warwick, who is known for songs such as "I Say a Little Prayer," is not unaccustomed to accolades. Throughout her lifetime she has been honored for her musical prowess, but she says nothing has just been given to her along the ride — it's earned.

"I just feel that supporting these traditional Black colleges, vitally important, and all those who are looking at us right now, hearing what we're saying right now, and get on that horse and start riding it," Warwick said. "You know, take a listen and take a look."

With all the awards and honors she has been given, she says the most memorable thing she has experienced are the friendships she has been able to make over the years. This includes a bond with group Earth, Wind & Fire, who she will be finally getting together with.

"That's been my dream. Earth, Wind and Fire has always been my favorite group…," Warwick said. "Of all time. I just knew. All the right songs, all the right words, all the right chords, harmonies, everything about them - spoke to me."

But even with the exciting personal news of Earth, Wind & Fire, a group known for songs such as "September," Warwick noted the Maryland news as a highlight for her.

"OK, what's got me excited? Why I'm here. You know why we're doing this interview," Warwick said. "Bowie College, you know, the university is one of the few left of our Black colleges and deserves to be recognized."

The Bulldog community is invited to witness #womenshistory in the making at the renaming ceremony of BSU's Main Stage Theatre in honor of music icon Dionne Warwick. We are excited to be the home of the first performance venue recognizing her legacy. RSVP: https://t.co/bKwBCZk77D pic.twitter.com/K4esc5omS4 — Bowie State University (@BowieState) March 29, 2023