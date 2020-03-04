WASHINGTON — Local artists are embracing technology to get their music out to fans during the coronavirus crisis.

D.C.’s music scene was altered in March after Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered concert halls, and other businesses with large crowds, to close as a social distancing defense against the coronavirus.

Songbyrd Music House in Adams Morgan closed March 15. Soon after, co-owner Joe Lapan said the venue started to think of ways it could continue to promote local artists.

"At some point, people are going to miss live cultural music offerings and they're going to get angsty about not having it," he said.

Songbyrd decided to open its Instagram and Facebook pages, which have more than 14,000 followers, to local artists for virtual concerts. Songbyrd calls the performances its "Caged Byrd Series."

"I'm sure they [musicians] want outlets to perform their music," Lapan said. "That's what's in their blood. To make music and have people hear it and see it."

Maryland musicians Jahn Rome and Fabrizio shared their music during Songybyrd’s virtual concert Thursday night.

Rome said virtual concerts allow musicians to connect an audience they might not have otherwise been able to perform for.

"I’m definitely not going to claim here that anything we are trying to do can actually replace [live music]," Rome said. "We're just doing the best we can with the resources we have."

Rome said he has lost money from missed gigs, but he said other artists have had it even worse. However, Rome said he believes local musicians will ultimately come out of this situation stronger than they were in the past.

"It's not that we will be less than before," Rome said. "We'll be more than before. We'll include what we had before and what we are learning now."

In March, Bowser and the DC Council announced the District government would offer grants to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus. Under the program, D.C.-based musicians and artists were eligible to apply to receive financial support.

Venues like Songbyrd Music House have had to adjust to a new reality too. It had to let go of some of its gig workers and hourly employees due to the economic stresses posed by the coronavirus.

It set up a GoFundMe page to supports its workers in the interim.

"It's a challenging time," Lapan said. "And, you know there are a lot of ways you can support venues. I don't think it's novel that we are doing things to help support our staff."

