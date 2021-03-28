US Park Police: Car splits in half after colliding with tree off GW Parkway

US Park Police are still investigating the Sunday morning crash, with Route 123 lanes remaining blocked into the afternoon.

WASHINGTON — A car split in half after crashing into a tree near the First Overlook George Washington Memorial Parkway Sunday morning, U.S. Park Police confirms.

The driver of the car was the only one in the vehicle and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. U.S. Park Police say their injuries are non-life-threatening.

The crash occurred around 10:22 a.m. on Sunday, with southbound lanes of Route 123 closed into the early afternoon. Heavy police and emergency response were still around the scene around 12:00 p.m., with debris from the crash scattered around the scene.

U.S. Park Police say they are still investigating what caused the crash to happen and will announce more details as they come in.

Two days earlier, on March 26, a crash on Rock Creek Parkway sent three people to the hospital, one with serious injuries, two with minor injuries. DC Fire and EMS said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. south of Calvert Street in Northwest, D.C.

According to a spokesperson with D.C. Fire and EMS, one person was pinned at one point. Crews extricated an adult male from a vehicle with serious injuries. Two additional patients suffered minor injuries, officials said. A fourth patient was treated and released on scene.

All remaining patients were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.