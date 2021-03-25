25-year-old man killed in parking lot of Woodbridge hookah bar

Police say the man was shot several times outside the Babylon Cafe.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man is dead following a fight outside a Woodbridge Hookah bar Thursday. Police in Prince William County say a shooting happened in the parking lot of the Babylon Cafe hookah bar just after midnight.

When officers arrived at the bar, located at 3081 Golansky Blvd. in Woodbridge, they found a man shot multiple times. The responding officers provided first aid until medical personnel arrived and took him to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Renee Carr, Public Information Officer for Prince William County Police, identified the victim as 25-year-old Kalin Javon Robinson, of Stafford.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a group of people were gathered in the parking lot when several shots were fired. Robinson was shot multiple times and the group broke up.

Carr said that detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are looking to talk to anyone who was part of the group who could provide more details.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

The Babylon Cafe is no stranger to violence.

Police were called to the hookah bar on January 23, 2021, when a 27-year-old man was shot after a fight with an acquaintance, identified as James Lawrence Gregory, turned violent. The victim was hospitalized with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

On July 24, 2020, 28-year-old Charlie Davis III was killed when he was stabbed during a large fight in the parking lot, according to police. Detectives offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in that case, but no arrests were made.

And the violence at the hookah bar is by no means new. WUSA9 previously reported on a deadly shooting involving a 23-year-old man in the parking lot of the Babylon Cafe in May of 2016.